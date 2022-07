Hyderabad: Builder booked for sexually harassing actress

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:14 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: A builder was booked by the Punjagutta police on charges of sexually harassing a movie actress.

The victim in her complaint said one K Praveen, a builder known to her for about eight years, had borrowed Rs 47 lakh from her and also from some other person through her. “He did not return the amount and instead started using unparliamentary language and made demands seeking sexual favours,” she said. The Punjagutta police booked a case under Section 354A of IPC and were investigating.