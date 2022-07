Hyderabad: Burglars strike realtor’s house, decamp with Rs 70 lakh

Hyderabad: Burglars struck at a realtor’s house in Salim Nagar in Malakpet and allegedly decamped with cash of nearly Rs.70 lakh on Friday night.

The owner Sai Prakash Reddy reportedly had a party with his friends and relatives on Friday night. Police suspect role of a person known to the family.

Police said the suspects opened the almirah and stole the cash. Investigation is on.