Hyderabad: Burglary at chicken shop caught on camera

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: An unidentified person broke into a chicken shop at Jubilee Hills and decamped with Rs.25,000 on Friday night.

According to the police, the burglary took place at Karyaka Nagar under the Jubilee Hills police station limits after the owner locked the shop and went home. In the CCTV footage, a man can be seen entering into the shop and with help of a mobile phone torch, moving around in search of the cash box.

He then opened it with the help of a butcher’s knife and stole cash from the box before leaving the shop.

The shop owner lodged a complaint with the police, who are investigating.