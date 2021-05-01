Hyderabad businessman duped of Rs 1 lakh

By | Published: 6:53 pm 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman who placed an online order for gloves was duped of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the businessman got details of the company from an online business directory and contacted the person who claimed to be the owner of the company that supplied hand gloves.

“The fraudster provided bank account details to the businessman and asked him to deposit Rs 1 lakh into the account as part payment. Believing him, the victim transferred the amount and later the fraudster switched off his phone,” the Hyderabad Cybercrime police said.

Based on a complaint from the businessman, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

