Hyderabad: Case booked against unknown persons for land grabbing

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly were involved in grabbing land that belonged to Central Prison Chanchalguda and later taking-up construction activity.
On a complaint made by Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud, superintendent, Central Prison Chanchalguda, the police registered a case against unknown persons under various Sections of the IPC and are investigating.