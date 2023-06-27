Hyderabad: Case booked against unknown persons for land grabbing

Saidabad police registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly were involved in grabbing land that belonged to Central Prison

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly were involved in grabbing land that belonged to Central Prison Chanchalguda and later taking-up construction activity.

On a complaint made by Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud, superintendent, Central Prison Chanchalguda, the police registered a case against unknown persons under various Sections of the IPC and are investigating.