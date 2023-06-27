Djiboutian students Association in Hyderabad celebrate Djibouti’s 46th Independence Day

46th Independence Day celebrations of Djibouti was organized at Osmania University campus which was attended by Home Minister,Mohammed Mahmood Ali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Djibouti’s 46th Independence Day Celebrated by Djiboutian students Association in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 46th Independence Day celebrations of Djibouti, the members of Djibouti Students Association in Hyderabad organized Independence Day celebrations at Osmania University campus, which was attended by Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Hyderabad is a second home for several Djiboutians for its world class education and health care system, president, Djibouti Students Association Hyderabad, Sinadin Abdoulmadjid Omar in a press release said.

On the occasion, the Association members also welcomed a team of doctors from Integro Hospitals who will be visiting Djibouti in the coming days.

Integro Hospital started the facility of free registration and consultation for international patients. Dr. Faizullah and Dr Shaimaa have helped countless patients recover and lead healthy lives. Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Business Advisor at Integro Hospital is coordinating with our ambassador and other officials to start medical tourism. Next month under his guidance, the team of doctors from Integro Hospital will be visiting Djibouti and we welcome them, the students from Djibouti said.

We are grateful Home Minister, Mehmood Ali, Prof. Ravindra Yadav, VC, Osmania university, Dr.P. Laxminarayan, Registrar, OU and others including Mahamoud Abdullahi Miguil Chargé des Affairs, Varun Mali, Deputy British High Commissioner for gracing this occasion with their presence.

Also Read Three institutions in Telangana get approval for Integrated Teacher Education Programme