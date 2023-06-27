Hyderabad: Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

A 35-year-old man killed his wife suspecting her fidelity at Borabanda on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man killed his wife suspecting her fidelity at Borabanda on Tuesday.

The victim Fatima (32) was married to Meraj Ali, who works in a mutton shop, and the couple had three children, the eldest child aged around eight years, according to the police.

“On Monday night, the couple had a huge argument in their house as Meraj suspected that his wife was maintaining a relationship with some other man. In a fit of rage, Meraj took a knife and attacked his wife. Later, when the woman collapsed, he took a scarf and strangulated her,” Borabanda Inspector, Ravi Kumar, said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination. After autopsy the body was handed back to the family. A case is registered.