Hyderabad: Case registered against man for spreading false news about death of person

Ganesh had some financial disputes with one local person Anil Kumar, who in order to take revenge, posted the news of Ganesh’s the death on a social media platform,” said Alwal SI G Ramulu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:00 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly spreading false news on a social media platform about the death of an Alwal resident Ganesh. The deliberate disinformation posted on a social media platform shocked his wife, who collapsed after not finding Ganesh at home.

Close family friends and relatives of Ganesh tried calling his number but failed to get any response, which further increased their anxiety and desperation. The wife was rushed to a local hospital where her health condition was stabilized and she was later discharged.

It turned out that Ganesh along with a few friends had gone to Srisailam on Sunday. “Ganesh had some financial disputes with one local person Anil Kumar, who in order to take revenge, posted the news of Ganesh’s the death on a social media platform,” Alwal sub inspector G Ramulu, said.

Later on Monday, after returning from Srisailam, Ganesh approached the Alwal police and made a complaint. A case has been registered against Anil Kumar and investigation going on.