Hyderabad: Cases against persons staging protests in support of Nupur Sharma

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police booked cases against a few persons in connection with trouble that cropped up after a protest in support of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday night.

Trouble broke out when one person Kanne Prakash of the BJYM and a resident of Alwal along with a group of persons staged a protest in support of Sharma at Dr. BR Ambedkar statue junction at Bowenpally. A few local persons, belonging to a particular community, gathered at the spot and countered their slogans. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed both the groups and Prakash was taken into custody.

The police continued patrolling in the area and pickets were deployed at all sensitive places.

