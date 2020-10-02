Hyderabad: CBI books top GST official for graft

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The city unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against Hyderabad GST Commissionerate Computer Section Superintendent for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the FIR, the CBI said K Janardhana Rao joined the Central Excise Department as an Inspector in 1992 and worked in various commissionerates. He also worked as a Superintendent, Anti-Evasion, Hyderabad GST Commissionerate, from November 2017 to August 2020.

He and his wife Sailaja are both income tax assessees and his source of income is salary. The couple was filing income tax returns. She declared income from profession and business, tuition, rental, agricultural and other sources in tax returns.

According to the FIR, reliable sources revealed that Sailaja did not impart any tuition and it was suspected that she projected these sources of income to authorities with an ulterior motive to disguise the ill-gotten wealth of her husband. The FIR further said Rao allegedly indulged in corrupt practices and amassed assets at various places, disproportionate to his known sources of income. Information revealed that the accused allegedly acquired movable and immovable properties in his and his wife’s names.

The amount of disproportionate assets acquired by Rao during the check period works out to Rs 1.27 crore, amounting to about 65.40 per cent of disproportionate assets with reference to their income, according to the FIR.

