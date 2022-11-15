Hyderabad: CBIT student wins first prize in International Conference on Drug Discovery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Abdul Mugeeth, who is studying in the last semester of Biotechnology Department at CBIT, successfully participated in the poster competition and won the first prize in the International Conference on Drug Discovery.

Hyderabad: Final semester student in Biotechnology from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Hyderabad, Abdul Mugeeth has won first prize in the international conference on Drug Discovery held at BITS Pilani, Goa held between November 10 and 11.

The Abdul Mugeeth’s work, which was guided by supervisor Dr. B. Sumithra, is an insilico approach for the construction of novel vaccine candidates against Tuberculosis causing bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The approach design assesses the properties of putative vaccine constructs before experimental work begins. The proposed constructs are under screening and ready for wet lab experiments and can be promising vaccine against tuberculosis, a press release from CBIT said.

On the occasion, Principal Prof. P Ravinder Reddy, Head, Biotechnology, CBIT, Dr Y Rajashri, Dr B Sumathi, Director, Innovations and Incubations, Prof Umakanta Chaudhary and others felicitated the final semester student.