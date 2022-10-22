NIT-Warangal student Likithaswani wins first prize at SNIC

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Warangal: A third-year Biotechnology student and member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), NIT-Warangal, D Likithaswani, who participated in the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) from Warangal Group of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate, won the first prize at the camp. The camp was held at Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh.

Camp Commandant Col AK Rishi congratulated her with a gold medal for winning THE first prize in the Declamation Competition. She actively participated in group dance and Rangoli competitions. AP & T Directorate also won the first prize in NIAP (National Integration Awareness Presentation) programme.

The SNIC mainly aims at developing a sense of national unity from the student stage along with discipline and punctuality. Meanwhile, NITW Registrar S Goverdhan Rao NCC officer NIT Warangal, Dr Hari congratulated Likithaswani here at the campus on Saturday.

“I am very privileged to be attending the National Camp as NCC Cadet. NCC has given me so much that a normal citizen might never experience. The camp helped to improve the sense of Integrity, Discipline, Teamwork, and Leadership,” Likithaswani said.