Hyderabad celebrates Onam with traditional fervour

Malayalee families in the city gathered at the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Mettuguda to celebrate their favourite harvest festival.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 02:26 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Onam celebration at Ayyappa Devasthanam Mettuguda. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Wearing traditional clothes, preparing sumptuous feasts and laying artistic flower arrangements, Keralites in Hyderabad celebrated Onam on Tuesday with pomp and gaiety.

Thousands of Malayalee families in the city gathered at the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Mettuguda to celebrate their favourite harvest festival. Decorating the place with colourful ‘pookkalam’— a traditional floral arrangement, in various designs and colours— the whole place bore a mini-Kerala look.

Many families opted for intimate family gatherings. Following the festivities, individuals returned to their homes to indulge in the delectable ‘Onam Sadhya’, a traditional vegetarian feast comprising about 25 different dishes served on a banana leaf.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali, whose reign brought harmony and joy. Legend has it that, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. However, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year. This homecoming of Mahabali is celebrated as Onam annually.