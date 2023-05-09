Hyderabad: Century-old Kotwal office building to regain lost glory

Previously, the century-old Kotwal office building housed the office of the City Police Commissioner until it was shifted to Basheerbagh

The historic Kotwal office building in Puranihaveli in South Zone will regain its vintage charm soon with the City Police Administration officially began the restoration works. In a program held at the site, City Police Chief Mr.CV Anand unveiled the plaque to mark the beginning of the restoration works of the heritage building- which exemplifies the 176 year old city police history

Hyderabad: The century-old Kotwal office building at Purani Haveli, that now houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), will regain its vintage look with restoration works starting on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand laid the plaque to mark the building restoration works. Deccan Terrain, a company which is engaged in taking up restoration and conservation of heritage structures will take up the works using material like quick lime, hydrated lime, raw gum extracts, fibres and other materials. ‘GreenKo Company’, came forward to sponsor this restoration project. The work would be completed within six months.

Previously, the building housed the office of the City Police Commissioner until it was shifted to Basheerbagh. However, senior officials still camp here during important bandobast events in the city.

“Many of my predecessors preferred to camp here while monitoring Friday prayers and other processions etc. I had been continuing the same tradition and noticed that the building condition is deteriorating till one day the roof caved in. But being a Hyderabadi, I felt it is our responsibility to conserve and revive these heritage structures,” said Anand.

City police, he said, decided to restore this structure since its existence is connected with the history of the Hyderabad and it served as an important landmark.

