Labourer killed in wall collapse at Nacharam

Thirupathaiah, a resident of Laxminagar died when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Nacharam on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A labourer died when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Nacharam on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim Thirupathaiah (35), a resident of Laxminagar went to attend work at a private company located at Nacharam. On directions of the contractor Ashok Kumar, the labourer started demolishing a wall when it collapsed on him.

“Thirupathaiah came under the debris and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Nacharam police.

A case has been registered against the contractor Uppalapati Ashok Kumar for neither taking safety measures and nor providing safety kits to the victim.