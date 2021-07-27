Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta residents want new PS

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Local residents in Chandrayangutta are planning to approach Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to press for bifurcation of the jurisdictional area of the Chandrayangutta police station and to create a new police station.

The Chandrayangutta police station, which was earlier located at Keshavgiri and functioned from an old building, was recently shifted to a spacious building constructed on 2,500 square yards of land at Bandlaguda Road on Saturday. Mahmood Ali had inaugurated the building in the presence of senior police officials.

“The Chandrayangutta police station was located in the middle of a communally sensitive area. People felt safer due to the regular movement of the police. But after it shifted to a new place away from here, we are feeling unsafe,” said G Venkataramana, a local resident and businessman.

Residents say the Chandrayangutta police station covers an area that has a population of about four lakh. “In the last decade, several new localities have come upon the Bandlaguda side. So we suggest a new police station be created after dividing the jurisdiction,” said P Anuradha, a local social worker from Keshavgiri.

The residents are planning to meet the Home Minister and senior government officials to press for their demand. However, police officials argue that round-the-clock patrolling will continue as usual in the area and that a police picket has been posted to monitor any developments.

