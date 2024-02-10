Hyderabad: Inter student ends life over scoring less marks in exams

| Inter Student Ends Life Over Scoring Less Marks In Exams In Hyderabad

The teenager Thonneti Vinay (17), a native of Chittoor in A.P, is pursuing intermediate and IIT long term coaching course from Narayana College in Madhapur

10 February 2024

Hyderabad: An intermediate student has died by suicide at a hostel in Madhapur on Saturday morning reportedly depressed over scoring less marks in exams.

The teenager Thonneti Vinay (17), a native of Chittoor in A.P, is pursuing intermediate and IIT long term coaching course from Narayana College in Madhapur. He stayed at the college hostel building.

On Saturday morning, he was found hanging to the ceiling fan in his room in the hostel. The body was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The friends of the youngster told us that he slipped into depression after scoring less marks in the recently held exams and might have ended his life. However, all angles are being looked into,” said Madhapur Inspector, G Mallesh.

A case is registered and investigation on.