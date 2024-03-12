Hyderabad: Charminar’s Nimrah Café & Bakery goes 24/7 for Ramadan season

The decision to extend its operating hours was made public by the café management.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 01:43 PM

Hyderabad: Nimrah café and Bakery, a popular establishment located near Charminar, has announced that it will be operating 24/7 starting Tuesday, coinciding with the commencement of Ramadan. The decision to extend its operating hours was made public by the café management.

Known for its signature offerings such as Irani chai, Osmania biscuits, and a variety of baked goods including puffs, coconut cookies, Maska Bun, Dilkhush, toast, and bread, Nimrah café has always been a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the bustling atmosphere of Charminar and its surrounding areas has once again sprung to life with the fervor of Ramadan shopping.

The café’s decision to remain open round-the-clock is expected to cater to the increased footfall during this time.