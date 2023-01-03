Hyderabad: CISF constable dies by suicide in Hakimpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died, allegedly by suicide by hanging from a tree in an open place in the Army Forest area in Hakimpet on the city outskirts on Tuesday afternoon.

The reason for suicide was yet to be known with the police investigating from all possible angles including harassment from superiors.

The victim identified as Ravinder (32), was earlier placed under suspension two year ago as part of a disciplinary action and currently posted in Jawaharnagar area, where he lived in a rented house.

Police said the local villagers found him hanging from a tree and informed the CISF authorities, who alerted the police.

On receiving information, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.