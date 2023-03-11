Hyderabad: Complaint against Bandi Sanjay

The police are verifying the content of the complaint and has sought legal opinion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A complaint was made against Bhartiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay for allegedly making derogatory remarks at Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Saturday.

B Dipesh Chowdhary, a social media convenor of BRS party leader made the complaint against Bandi Sanjay the comments are unparliamentarily and hurt the sentiments of lakhs of BRS party workers and Telangana people.

“We suspect the comments were made with a malafide intention of creating law and order problem to discredit the Telangana government,” he stated in the complaint.

