Hyderabad: Congress leader booked for raping woman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:59 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Narayanpet District Congress chief K Shivakumar Reddy was booked by the Punjagutta police on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, Shivakumar met the victim in 2020 and expressed his intention to marry her. When the woman questioned him on his previous marriage, Shiva Kumar convinced her saying his wife was critically ill and would not survive beyond three years and that he needed a woman to take care of him. Later, he tied a yellow thread to her.

“Afterwards, Shivakumar called the victim to a hotel in Punjagutta and raped her. He allegedly took pictures of the woman and threatened to make those public if she informed anyone,” the Punjagutta police said.

