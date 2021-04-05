Hyderabad continues to experience hot weather

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The summer that has surely set in the city is here to stay for the time being as the city continues to experience sweltering temperatures.

Though it was a Sunday, the heat seemed to have put a damper on the weekend spirit as the mercury was over 38 degree Celsius and most road stretches remained deserted in the afternoon.

Several automatic weather stations (AWS) across the city showed temperatures of over 38 degree Celsius on Sunday, with a peak of 38.7 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the average temperature recorded in the city was 38.2 degree Celsius and according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), few places recorded temperatures of over 38 degree Celsius while several other places recorded a maximum temperature between 37 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius.

The IMD also forecast a spell or two of rain in the next couple of days, with a likely thundershower.

