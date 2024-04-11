Hyderabad cools down slightly: Relief from scorching days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 02:24 PM

Hyderabad: After enduring scorching temperatures, Hyderabad experienced a slight cool down with below-normal maximum temperatures recorded across most localities on Tuesday. By noon, temperatures dipped below 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by intermittent appearances of cloudy skies.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the average maximum temperature in the city will hover between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius over the next four days, offering some relief from the recent heatwave conditions.

In the surrounding districts as well, no heatwave warnings have been issued, with temperatures expected to remain below the seasonal average. The weather outlook for Hyderabad predicts a partly cloudy sky over the next five days, with very light to light rains anticipated on Thursday.

Additionally, rainfall is predicted in several districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad, providing further respite from the prevailing dry spell.