Hyderabad: Cops analyse call data of suspects in drugs case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:06 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police investigating the Radisson Blu Hotel drug case are analysing call detail records of the four persons who are suspects in the case.

The police, according to sources, did not get any clues from the CDR analysis leading to suspicion that the four suspects – Kiran Raju, Abhishek Vuppala, M Anil Kumar and Arjun Veeramachineni – could have been communicating through WhatsApp or some other application.

While Abhishek Vuppala and Anil Kumar were arrested by the police, the other two are reportedly absconding.

With the forensic test confirming that the seized material was cocaine, the police are now focusing on the persons who brought the drug to the hotel and identify the consumers.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team had raided Pudding & Mink pub at the Radisson Blu hotel and arrested Abhishek Vuppala and Anil Kumar. The police had filed a petition for custody of the two and the court is expected to hear the case on Wednesday.

