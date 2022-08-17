Hyderabad: Cops arrest five, seize 400 ml hash oil

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) along with the Banjara Hills police arrested five persons and seized 400 ml of hash oil from them on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were Vanga Hemanth Goud of Nagarkurnool, Miyynola Sathish, Naskanti Abhilash Kumar, Kolukula Bhanu Prakash, all residents of Banjara Hills, and a juvenile. Another suspect, Venkat of Visakhapatnam, was absconding.

Hemanth Goud in July went to Visakhapatnam and purchased one litre of hash oil for Rs.40,000 from Venkat and came to the city. He contacted Sathish, Abhilash, Prakash and the juvenile to sell it. They met at an open place in Banjara Hills and filled the hash oil in plastic bottles of 5 ml each. They were searching for customers when they were caught, DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.