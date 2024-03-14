Hyderabad cops file petition seeking custody of suspended DSP Pranith Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police on Thursday filed a petition before the court seeking custody of suspended DSP Pranith Rao who was arrested and remanded on Wednesday.

Pranith Rao, during his tenure with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), had allegedly damaged the computer systems, hard disks and other equipment SIB headquarters. He also allegedly illegally monitored the phone conversations of several people.

The State government had placed Pranith Rao under suspension after officials came to know he had damaged the equipment and gadgets on December 4. A special team led by an ACP rank officer is investigating the case.

During investigation so far it came to light that Pranith Rao during his stint in the SIB had reportedly monitored the phones of several people including bureaucrats, police officials, politicians and others.