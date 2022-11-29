Hyderabad: Cops grill Nanda Kumar for second consecutive day in cheating case

the Banjara Hills police questioned B Nanda Kumar, who along with two others was arrested while trying to lure TRS ( BRS) MLAs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, the Banjara Hills police questioned B Nanda Kumar, who along with two others was arrested while trying to lure TRS ( BRS) MLAs, in connection with a cheating case filed against him in regard to renting out a property at Filmnagar illegally to a few businessmen.

A local court had granted two day custody of Nanda Kumar who was arrested by the police along with two others in connection with the TRS (BRS) MLAs poaching case.

The Banjara Hills police had registered cases against him after a few businessmen had complained that Nanda Kumar had collected huge amount as advance for renting out property and also collecting rent illegally from them.

A businessman had also filed a complaint stating that Nanda Kumar had extorted money from him in regard to land parcel at Vikarabad.