Hyderabad cops solve burglary case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: A person, who allegedly involved in eight burglaries, was arrested by the Meerpet police on Thursday.

The police recovered 20 tolas of gold, 1.8 kilogram of silver ornaments and valuables all together worth Rs.18.05 lakh from Basavapuram Nagesh, 43, of Venkateshwara Nagar in Kukatpally.

Police said a special team was constituted by the Meerpet police following two cases of burglary, with the finally managing to nab Nagesh on Wednesday. He was also involved in burglaries in Jawaharnagar, Keesara and Kushaiguda police station limits. He was earlier arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in 51 burglaries in Cyberabad.