Hyderabad: Counselling for admission into BSc paramedical sciences at NIMS on Oct 31

Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: The counselling for provisional selection of candidates for admission into B.Sc degree courses in Paramedical Allied Sciences for the year 2022 will be held from 10 am on Monday, October 31 at Learning Centre, old outpatient block, NIMS campus, Punjagutta.

Eligible candidates from ran 1 to 250 displayed at NIMS website are requested to report at 9 am on the scheduled date with all original certificates, counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in the admission prospectus. For details: www.nims.edu.in for details.