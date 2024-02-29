Hyderabad: Couple, child killed in road accident at Narsingi

In a tragic incident, a couple and their 13-months-old child died after the motorcycle they were traveling was hit by a rashly driven truck at Ibrahimbagh in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 10:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a couple and their 13-months-old child died after the motorcycle they were traveling was hit by a rashly driven truck at Ibrahimbagh in Narsingi on city outskirts on Thursday.

T Gopal (30), a private employee along with his wife Renuka (25), who was eight-months-pregnant and their daughter Baby alias Bindu were proceeding from Narsingi towards Telangana State Police Academy on a bike, when the mishap occurred.

Police said when the family reached Gandipet, a rashly driven truck hit the bike from behind. While the couple suffered grievous injuries, the toddler died on the spot. Tragically, the couple too succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. A case has been booked.