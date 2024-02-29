Man lodges complaint against bike rental driver in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed by a person against a bike rental driver for allegedly not delivering his parcel to his cousin at Hitec City in Madhapur.

The complainant had booked a rental bike to provide food and other books to his cousin. However the bike rider entrusted with delivering the parcel allegedly ran away with it, leading to the parcel not reaching its intended destination.

Apart from lodging complaint to the rental bike app authorities, a police complaint was lodged against Abhilash, the driver for allegedly going absconding and also abusing the complainant.

Police officials said they were investigating the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the missing parcel and the actions of the bike rider.