Hyderabad: Couple ends life due to financial problems

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over incurring losses in business and unable to clear debts, a couple died by suicide in Moinabad on the city outskirts late on Thursday.

The couple identified as Rajesh Awas (45), who was into oil transport business and his wife Kushbu Awas (40), were residents of NPA Colony in Shivrampally. They were married for 15 years with no children.

According to the police, Rajesh was upset over business loss and even after putting in all efforts, they were unable to clear them. On Wednesday late evening, they left the house in their car and reached the forest area at Tolkatta in Moinabad. There, they stopped the car and after informing their family friend Bajrang they were to end their lives, consumed unknown poisonous substance.

Bajrang first went to Chevella police station and based on the point of jurisdiction, approached the Moinabad police and informed about the call. Based on the mobile tower location, the police team identified the spot and found the couple already dead.

The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and handed over to the family on Friday. The Moinabad police are investigating.