Hyderabad: Couple found dead at KPHB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: A couple Akela Shyam (24) and Jyothi (22) were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house in KPHB colony on Monday.

They were found hanging in a room located at Phase VII of KPHB colony.

The incident came to light after the locals noticed foul smell emanating from the place and informed the police.

The police had to break open the door of the house to get inside and locate the bodies.

The police suspect that the deceased might have died by suicide.

More details awaited.