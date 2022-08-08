Hyderabad CP CV Anand visits Bibi ka Alawa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday visited the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura and offered ‘dhatti’ to the Bibi ka Alam.

Speaking to the media, Anand said the Bibi ka Alam procession would be taken out from the Bibi ka Alawa on Tuesday and that all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the procession. Traffic diversions have been notified for the procession and adequate force has been deployed, he said, adding that senior officials would be monitoring the procession.

“I request those participating in the procession to obey the police officials to ensure everything passes off peacefully,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) DS Chauhan also visited the Bibi ka Alawa and reviewed the security arrangements. He interacted with organizers of the procession and asked them to cooperate with the police.

DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanya, Additional DCP (South) B Anand and other officials were present.