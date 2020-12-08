Hyderabad CP interacts with women cops

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar interacted with women police personnel working in different wings of the Hyderabad City Police on Monday.

He expressed his happiness at the contributions by the women personnel in the department and said the Hyderabad City Police were regularly imparting training to women personnel to improve their professional skills and performance. Neelam Pujitha, Additional DCP, She Teams (Hyderabad) and other women police officers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .