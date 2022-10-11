Hyderabad CP thanks citizens for cooperating with police during festivals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(File Photo) CV Anand thanked the citizens for cooperating with the police and extending support for peaceful conduct of all the festivals celebrated

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand thanked the citizens for cooperating with the police and extending support for peaceful conduct of all the festivals celebrated recently in the city.

Maintaining communal amity, self-discipline and positive response of the religious clerics, peace committee members paved way for the peaceful conclusion of the festivals, he said adding, “We appreciate all those throughout the city who have shown their support. You care about our city and because you continuously cooperating with the police department, Hyderabad remains a historically diverse and harmonious city.”

