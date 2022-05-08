Hyderabad: Creating awareness about road safety through ‘Ride to safety’ campaign

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Secretary and TRS party Malkajgiri parliament constituency incharge, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, initiated a unique ‘Ride to Safety’ campaign to raise public awareness about road safety.

The MLRIT NSS unit, in collaboration with TRAX NGO and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, organised a helmet drive at various government schools where students and their parents were distributed free helmets.

“Our driver who was working with us for many years was severely injured in an accident as he was not wearing a helmet. He was the sole breadwinner for his family. That incident deeply affected me, prompting me to take-up this campaign,” said Rajasekhar Reddy.

He has so far distributed about 2,556 free helmets to children and their parents in different government high schools in West Marredpally, Mudford, Trimulgherry, Picket and Secunderabad, and plans to take up the initiative on a large scale to reach out to more students.