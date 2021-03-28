Hyderabad Cricket Association AGM could be a stormy affair

According to sources, a lot of questions will be directed towards Azharuddin regarding the selections and other matters.

Hyderabad: After a long delay and much uncertainty, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will finally be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Having been postponed for a long time, the Apex Council decided to meet and discuss the long pending appointments like Ombudsman, CEO, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and other posts.

However, all said and done this could be a stormy meeting as some differences have cropped up between president Mohammad Azharuddin and other stalwarts like N Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub. In fact, Azharuddin again mooted the idea of postponing the AGM citing Covid-19 pandemic which is on the rise. According to sources, he wanted to convene an Apex Council meeting on Saturday. But other members did not like the idea and wanted the already postponed AGM to go ahead this time atleast. The AGM was initially to be held in the first week of December but had to be put off because of the GHMC elections.

Azharuddin’s outbursts in a press conference recently did not go well with most of the former office bearers, former players and a few of club secretaries. According to sources, a lot of questions will be directed towards Azharuddin regarding the selections and other matters.

The association has made elaborate arrangements for Sunday’s meeting. For the first time, the AGM will be held on the open ground instead of the hall because of Covid-19. “We will follow all the health protocols. We will provide each member with a bag that will contain two masks and sanitisers,’’ said R Vijayanand, secretary of the HCA.

