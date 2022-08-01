Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) busted a cricket betting racket operated from Sultan Bazaar and caught two persons, from whom Rs.5.91 was seized.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Inspector S Raghavendra raided a flat at Sultan Bazaar and caught Kapil Solanki (36) of Shamsheergunj and P Sandeep (34) of Sai Durga Nagar. One more suspect, Rahul, the main organizer from Mumbai, was absconding.

“Rahul provided three online betting applications to Kapil on a commission. Through the online applications, Kapil was organizing cricket betting and collecting money from punters online and offline,” the Inspector said, adding that the two arrested persons were handed over to the Sultan Bazaar police for further action.