Hyderabad: Cricket club owner booked for accepting money from players in exchange for spot in team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police registered a case against a cricket club owner and management for allegedly accepting money from young players in exchange for allowing them to participate in their club and play matches.

The incident came to light after one of the players approached the Charminar police alleging he paid Rs 1 lakh to the club owner to secure a spot as the one-down player.

Police source said they were actively seeking more potential victims in this case, and special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.