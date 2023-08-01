Car dealer in Hyderabad faces cheating case

Police sources said the dealer had not paid the bill even after several months after the material was delivered.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Central Crime Station police booked a case against a car dealer for allegedly cheating an automobile spare parts firm to the tune of Rs.1.17 crore.
The complainants, Syed Aziz and Himayat Ali, who run a car spare parts supply business, had supplied spare parts worth Rs.1.17 crore to a car dealer in Mettuguda last year.
Based on a complaint, a case was booked and investigated.