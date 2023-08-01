Car dealer in Hyderabad faces cheating case

Police sources said the dealer had not paid the bill even after several months after the material was delivered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Central Crime Station police booked a case against a car dealer for allegedly cheating an automobile spare parts firm to the tune of Rs.1.17 crore.

The complainants, Syed Aziz and Himayat Ali, who run a car spare parts supply business, had supplied spare parts worth Rs.1.17 crore to a car dealer in Mettuguda last year.

Police sources said the dealer had not paid the bill even after several months after the material was delivered.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and investigated.