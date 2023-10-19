Hyderabad: cVigil App allows citizens report MCC violations

All complaints submitted through this portal will be resolved within 100 minutes, assured District Election Officer Ronald Rose

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

District Election Officer Ronald Rose, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya and others at a EVM Distribution and Reception Centre.

Hyderabad: Armed with a smartphone and a good internet connection, citizens can now take charge and report any Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations on the cVigil app. All complaints submitted through this portal will be resolved within 100 minutes, assured District Election Officer Ronald Rose.

The app launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an Android mobile application with a simple registration process, connecting citizens to the District Control Room. It enables users to upload pictures, videos, and even audio while auto-capturing the location.

The process of reporting is also simple. All one has to do is record the activity violating MCC and describe it in a few sentences. Once the complaint is registered, details of the violation and the location pin from the app will be immediately sent to the team in the GHMC head office that monitors the complaints made on this app.

One of the three flying squads who are appointed to each constituency will then reach the spot within minutes. Apart from giving users the option to file a complaint anonymously, the app also allows them to check the status of their complaint.

According to the data provided under the ‘Nearby Stats’ on the cVigil app, as of Thursday, a total of 60 complaints were filed in the Hyderabad District this month. While 895 cases were reported statewide. Of the 60 complaints in the city, 46.67 per cent were found to be accurate and the maximum cases filed by an individual were nine.

DEO inspects EVM Distribution and Reception Centers

Meanwhile, Ronald Rose directed officials to ensure that EVM Distribution and Reception Centers (DRCs) have all required facilities. On Thursday, he inspected these centres along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, and Additional Police Commissioner, Vikram Singh Mann.

The officers first visited the centre at LB Stadium and proposed setting up the DRC Center for Musheerabad Constituency in AV College. Along with the DRC of Chandrayangutta Constituency located in Nizam College, the centre for Goshamahal Constituency in Koti Women’s College, Charminar in Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, Yakutpura in Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalayam and others were also inspected.

To ensure no untoward incidents occur at these centres, a 24-hour deployment of central forces will be arranged. Apart from this, Rose ordered officials to complete any repairs in the buildings where EVMs are stored.

