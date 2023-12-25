Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrest fraudster from Haryana

On a complaint the police the registered a case and arrested him.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested alleged cyber fraudster from Haryana who had cheated people on pretext of cricket match tickets. The police seized a mobile phone from him.
According to the police, the man Mohammed Riyaz (33), a resident of Gurgaon Haryana, duped a person from Hyderabad of Rs. 5.26 lakh on pretext of arranging tickets for a cricket match which was scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam early in March this year.
On a complaint the police the registered a case and arrested him.