Hyderabad Cybercrime police nabs man for online harassment

A complaint was lodged by a woman to the She Team, which was then forwarded to the Cybercrime police, who booked a case and arrested Ramesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Friday arrested a man on charges of harassing women on social media platforms and demanding money.

Bhukya Ramesh tagged different Twitter handles, and posting abusive messages and morphed images and videos of women. He further demanded them to deposit Rs.50 to stop harassing. “He asked them to send the money to his bank account and share screen shots of the same to his WhatsApp number to stop harassing them,” said a cybercrime official.

