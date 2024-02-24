Hyderabad: Cybercrime team nabs two people in job fraud

The main accused, Mutchu Siva, and the third accused, Battagiri Ranga Parthulu were arrested, while Dhanraju was absconding. All three belonged Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police nabbed two fraudsters for an alleged job fraud scam on Saturday. The suspects collected money from jobseekers by sending them fake offer letters.

The main accused, Mutchu Siva, and the third accused, Battagiri Ranga Parthulu were arrested, while Dhanraju was absconding. All three belonged Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the 25-year-old complainant from the city, was contacted by the suspect and was promised a job in WNS Global service located in Mindspace, Hitec City.

Later, the fraudsters conducted interviews and sent a fake offer letter to the victim. On believing the offer letter was genuine, the victim sent the amount to the bank account provided by the fraudster.

Later, he visited the address that was mentioned in the offer letter. After meeting with WNS Global Service office officials, he came to know that the offer letter and emails he received were not from WNS Global Services company and were fake.

The suspects were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.