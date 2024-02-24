Hyderabad: Uppal murder case solved, four held

The victim was killed for allegedly sexually harassing the women who are his close relatives, police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Uppal police solved the murder case of P.Sai Kumar (43), reported on Wednesday near RGI Cricket Stadium, and arrested four persons including a mother and daughter duo in connection with the murder on Saturday.

The arrested persons are P.Deepak Kumar (42), P.Sharada (40), her daughter P.Shivani (23), both private employees from Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Uppal and Y.Bala Krishna (35), a car driver from Champapet. Both Deepak and Bala Krishna were earlier arrested in murder cases and jailed.

According to the police, Sharada, a widow is the sister-in-law of the victim Sai Kumar and prime suspect Deepak Kumar. Sai Kumar has been allegedly harassing her and also stalking Shivani. Unable to take further harassment, the women informed Deepak and sought his help to eliminate Sai Kumar.

Deepak, who was earlier arrested for the murder of his wife suspecting her fidelity in 2022, bore a grudge against Sai, who was the reason for killing her.

“The suspects met many times for the planning and execution of the murder at various eateries in the city. They purchased a knife from weekly market and waited for the right opportunity to execute the plan,” said DCP PV Padmaja.

As per their plan, the women called Sai Kumar to a secluded place near the cricket stadium and the other suspects stabbed him to death.