Hyderabad: Cycle rally celebrates ‘azadi’

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: India Tourism Hyderabad along with University College of Women organised a walk and bicycle rally to create awareness on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Koti on Saturday.

The bicycle rally was organised in the city to generate awareness about the Union government’s initiative of rendering the national anthem live in www.rashtragaan.in. The walk and bicycle rally was flagged off by the Principal of the University College of Women. Around 100 students participated in the rally with placards of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and raised slogans to make people aware about the 75 years of Independence.

The assembled participants also sang the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ at the culmination point of the rally, a press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .