Hyderabad cyclists to peddle across city on September 25

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: In support of better cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, the city is all geared up for the second edition of the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR) on September 25. Supported by Telangana government, the event will see hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians gathered at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge from 6 am to 8 am.

The idea of HCR took its birth when one of the cyclists, Nithin Agarwal, lost his life due to a hit and run accident with no fault of his. Through the cycling revolution, the cycling community aims to send a message to motorists in the city that everybody shares the same road. It also requests the government to help make Hyderabad, the capital of cycling.

The first edition of HCR took place earlier this year in February and had a huge response from the public and even the government of Telangana.

“The event also serves as a thank of the act-of retroaction, that the government has responded and initiated to the Cycling Community of Hyderabad with the model cycle lanes in different parts of our city and inauguration of the 21KM Cycling Track besides ORR,” says Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad.

As part of HCR 2.0, the cycling community requests the government for a comprehensive bicycle lanes network across the city, well connected footpaths and pedestrian crossings, bicycle sharing in all metros and bus stations, more public transportation and safe parking facilities of bicycles at the metros.

Selvan says that the cycling community hopes Hyderabad will follow the lead of several European nations and a few Indian cities in reviving cycling and using public transportation for commuting. “Things might not change overnight, but there’s always a possibility. We are glad that the government is understanding and noting our problems,” he said.

Around 2000 participants are expected in the event with MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar will be the chief guest for the event. Participants will also receive a certificate of participation from the chief guest.

Interested cyclists can contact Santhana Selvan on 9629557866 or visit the website http://www.hyderabadcyclingrevolution.com/ to register.