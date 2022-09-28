Hyderabad: Dasara Shopping Bonanza held at Kun Hyundai showroom

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The lucky draw of coupons as part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of Namasthe Telangana and ‘Telangana Today’ was held at the Kun Hyundai showroom in Tolichowki on Wednesday.

The first prize was won by V Ashok, the second by Kedarnath and the third by Nidhi. The fourth and fifth prizes were won by D Srisailam and Shalomi, respectively.

For the Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today Dasara Bonanza, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil and KLM Shopping Mall are title sponsors, while Big C and CMR Family Mall are the main sponsors. It is powered by Niloufer Cafe.

B Purnima, vice-president of Kun Hyundai, said Kun Hyundai is associated with Dasara Bonanza for the past three years. “We are happy to be associated and looking forward to staying associated in the coming years. I congratulate the winners of the lucky draw.”

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd general manager (advertisement) Surender Rao, deputy general manager (advertisement) Praveen Kumar, AGM Raji Reddy, CEO of Kun Hyundai Rajagopalan Ashok, DGM Akula Karthik and others were present.