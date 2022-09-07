Hyderabad: Dhruva College of fashion technology collaborates with Prowess Image by VChic

(From Left) Venkat Reddy, Rajesh Chaturvedi, Pinky Reddy, Varsha Chaturvedi, Dr. Mounika Reddy at Dhruva Institute of Fashion Technology College Launching at Hitech City. Dhruva College has entered into an agreement with Prowess Image by VChic for its International Image Management Certification programme in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Dhruva College has opened its Fashion Technology Institute at Hitec City which was inaugurated by entrepreneur, curator and philanthropist Pinky Reddy.

The college has entered into an agreement with Prowess Image by VChic for its International Image Management Certification programme. With this agreement, the college can organise training for aspiring image consultants in Hyderabad.

Dhruva Group of Colleges Chairman, Jakkidi Venkat Reddy said the college was committed to introducing Prowess Image by VChic and its courses to build a great community. “We are offering two courses which are Bachelors in Fashion Technology (BFT) and Bachelors in Apparel Fashion Technology (BAFT) with 3 years duration,” he said.

Pinky Reddy said Hyderabad has become a fashion icon in India and image management was the most important to everybody.